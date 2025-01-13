STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Stoughton man, who is accused of stabbing his mother and another man, appeared in court Monday.

Prosecutors say 29-year-old Paul O’Brien stabbed them in his mother’s home Sunday night. O’Brien was ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing.

Stoughton police responded to the home on Page Terrace at around 8 p.m. Sunday, officials said. They said O’Brien called 911, saying he stabbed his mother.

Officers discovered O’Brien outside the house covered in blood, authorities said.

They said they found O’Brien’s mother and the man inside the home, suffering from apparent stab wounds. Both were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

