BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Stoughton man was arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash in Bridgewater that seriously injured a pedestrian last week, Bridgewater police announced Wednesday.

Donald Gardner, 55, was identified and located following an investigation by Bridgewater Detectives and Patrol Officers, Stoughton police and the Massachusetts State Police. He is charged with Leaving the Scene of a Crash with Personal Injury, a Crosswalk Violation, Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle, and Operation of a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended License (Criminal Subsequent Offense).

On Monday, November 16, at approximately 6:45 p.m., the Bridgewater Police and Fire Departments said they received multiple 911 calls reporting a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle on Plymouth Street near the Waterford Village apartment complex. When first responders arrived, they said they found an adult man from Bridgewater seriously injured on the road.

The man was initially taken to Bridgewater State University Swenson Field, and from there was flown to Mass General Brigham Hospital where he remains in serious condition.

Bridgewater police said they were able to track down the vehicle based on a witness’s description using their Automated License Plate Reader system. The vehicle was eventually located in Brockton and seized for evidence collection.

Gardner is currently being held by the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Department.

The incident remains under investigation by Bridgewater police.

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