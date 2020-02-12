Stoughton man convicted of homicide in crash that killed 4 high school football players

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 19-year-old Stoughton man has been convicted of motor vehicle homicide in a violent crash in 2018 that left four high school football players dead.

Naiquan D. Hamilton was found guilty Wednesday of four counts of motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz announced.

East Bridgewater police officers responding to a report of a car into a tree in the area of 558 West St. on the afternoon of May 19, 2018, found 17-year-old Christopher Desir, 17-year-old Eryck Sarblah, and 16-year-old Nicholas Joyce dead inside Hamilton’s mangled vehicle, prosecutors said. David Bell, 17, was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The victims were all members of the Stoughton High School football team. They were heading to the mall for lunch when the crash happened.

An investigation revealed that Hamilton was driving recklessly prior to the crash.

Prosecutors say first responders found marijuana in the car and cannabis edibles at the scene of the crash but the jury found Hamilton not guilty of four counts of manslaughter by a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs and motor vehicle homicide while under the influence of drugs.

Hamilton is due back in court for sentencing on March 9.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)