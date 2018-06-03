Stoughton man killed after striking tow truck on I-95 in Attleboro

ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A Stoughton man was killed after he struck a tow truck parked in the breakdown lane of I-95 early Sunday morning, police said.

At around 2:06 a.m., An Attleboro police officer was on the scene of a disabled vehicle on I-95 near the Rhode Island state line. A tow truck was called to the scene to remove the vehicle, which had parked in the breakdown lane.

The tow truck was struck by a 1994 Honda Civic driven by Michael Avelar, 26 of Stoughton. Police say it’s unclear why the car was driving in the breakdown lane.

State police responded to the crash. Avelar was pronounced dead on the scene from injuries suffered in the crash.

Nobody else was injured in the incident. The tow truck was unoccupied at the time of the crash.

State police say they are still investigating the incident.

