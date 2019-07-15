Stoughton man pleads not guilty in charge of stabbing wife to death

STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Stoughton man charged with stabbing his wife to death in an apparent domestic violence-related attack earlier this year pleaded not guilty to a murder charge Monday.

Ilton Rodrigues, 48, was arraigned on a murder charge stemming from the May 4 death of his wife Telma Bras, 43, also of Stoughton..

Officers responding to a Stoughton apartment allegedly found Bras dead in the living room and Rodriguez with a knife still protruding from his body.

A 17-year-old girl heard the disturbance and alerted a family member, who in turn notified the authorities, according to the district attorney’s office. A 7-year-old boy was also home at the time of the murder.

Rodrigues will be back in court in September.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)