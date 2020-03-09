Stoughton man sentenced in crash that killed 4 high school classmates

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 19-year-old Stoughton man who was convicted last month of motor vehicle homicide in a violent crash that left four of his high school classmates dead has been committed to the Massachusetts Department of Youth Services.

Naiquan D. Hamilton was sentenced Monday in Brockton District Court after a jury in February found him guilty of four counts of motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation in connection with a crash in May 2018 that claimed the lives of 17-year-old Christopher Desir, 17-year-old Eryck Sarblah, and 16-year-old Nicholas Joyce.

Hamilton, who was 17 at the time of the crash, was driving recklessly before he lost control and crashed into a tree, an investigation determined.

The victims were all members of the Stoughton High School football team. They were heading to the mall for lunch when the crash happened.

Prosecutors say first responders found marijuana in the car and cannabis edibles at the scene of the crash but the jury found Hamilton not guilty of four counts of manslaughter by a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs and motor vehicle homicide while under the influence of drugs.

Hamilton will remain in the custody of the Department of Youth Services until he turns 20 years old in July.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)