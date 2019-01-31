Stoughton man wanted in assault on New Jersey police officer nabbed in Boston

A Stoughton man who authorities say was wanted in connection with an assault on a police officer in Bergen County, New Jersey, was arrested Wednesday following a disturbance at Boston’s South Station.

Officers responding to an incident involving a man who wanted to ride on a train with paying learned 31-year-old Taylor Cox had acted aggressively toward a Keolis conductor while shouting foul language at him, according to MBTA police.

Arresting officers later learned Cox had an extraditable warrant for two counts of aggravated assault on law enforcement, threats, and resisting arrest.

Cox was taken to Transit police headquarters for booking.

There was no immediate word on possible extradition to New Jersey.