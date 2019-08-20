Stoughton man wins $25,000 a year for life on ticket bought at Butts & Bets

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Stoughton man is the winner of a $25,000 a year for life prize after the first five numbers on his Lucky For Life ticket matched those selected in the drawing that took place May 6.

Frank Sheehan Jr. chose the one-time payment of $390,000 (before taxes).

Sheehan bought his winning Quic Pic ticket at Butts & Bets on North Main Street in Randolph.

The store will receive a $5,000 bonus for its sale.

Lucky for Life tickets are $2 each.

Drawings are held every Monday and Thursday at 10:38 p.m.

