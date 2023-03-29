STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A middle school student in Stoughton was taken to a hospital Wednesday after officials said the student ate a marijuana edible and got sick.

Students at O’Donnell Middle School told 7NEWS a shelter-in-place announcement was made around 1 p.m.

In an email sent to students and staff, officials said there was no safety threat. Instead, officials said the shelter-in-place announcement was made because officials wanted to clear hallways while a student received medical attention.

Police said a school resource officer was at the building and responded. An ambulance was also sent.

7NEWS reached out to the school district but had not heard back as of around 5 p.m.

Police said an investigation was ongoing as of Wednesday afternoon into where and how the student got the edible.

