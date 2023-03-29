STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A student in Stoughton required medical attention on Wednesday after authorities say the middle schooler ingested a marijuana edible.

Students at O’Donnell Middle School told 7NEWS a shelter-in-place announcement was made around 1 p.m. to clear the hallways as authorities responded to the school.

Officials say the response was due to a student eating a marijuana edible, resulting in the student needing medical attention and an ambulance being called.

Students and parents later received an email about the shelter-in-place, though no reference were made to the drugs.

Stoughton police say only one student was involved in the incident and that officers were investigating how the middle schooler obtained the edible.

