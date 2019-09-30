Stoughton neighborhood shut down due to police activity

STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A neighborhood in Stoughton has been shut down due to police activity on Monday afternoon, officials said.

The Stoughton Police Department is urging the public to stay away from Bay Road in the area of Polillio Avenue because of “police action.”

No additional information was immediately available.

There is police action on Bay Road that is requiring us to shut down Bay Road in the area of Polillio Avenue. Please stay away from the area. — Stoughton Police (@StoughtonPD) September 30, 2019

