Stoughton police ask residents to shelter in place due to ‘police activity’

STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Stoughton police are asking residents to shelter in place due to “police activity” in one neighborhood.
Officers took one person into custody in connection with an unknown incident and are urging residents living near Kay Way and portions of Willow Street near the Randolph town line to continue to remain in their homes, according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.
Motorists should avoid the area until further notice.
The State Police Bomb Squad has been called to the scene.
No additional information was immediately available.
This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.
