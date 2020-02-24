Stoughton police ask residents to shelter in place due to ‘police activity’

STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Stoughton police are asking residents to shelter in place due to “police activity” in one neighborhood.

Officers took one person into custody in connection with an unknown incident and are urging residents living near Kay Way and portions of Willow Street near the Randolph town line to continue to remain in their homes, according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.

Motorists should avoid the area until further notice.

The State Police Bomb Squad has been called to the scene.

No additional information was immediately available.

Due to police activity we have been forced to close Kay Way and portions of Willow St on the Randolph line. This subject is contained but we do ask people in that area to shelter in place. This will be the official source of info. Do not rely on what is heard on scanners. #SPD — Stoughton Police (@StoughtonPD) February 24, 2020

Media Staging for Stoughton Police will be in the parking lot of 100 Technology Center Dr. #SPD — Stoughton Police (@StoughtonPD) February 24, 2020

