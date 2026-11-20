STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Stoughton Police Chief Donna McNamara will return to her duties Monday, her attorneys announced Friday.

McNamara had been on paid administrative leave since July after an unspecified complaint by Stoughton Town Manager Thomas Calter. The Stoughton Select Board had an independent investigator look into the weeks-long dispute between the two officials after Calter said he received an unspecified complaint against McNamara.

McNamara responded by filing suit against the Town, alleging harassment and misogynistic conduct against Calter.

On Friday, McNamara’s Attorney’s said their client received a letter from the Town of Stoughton and Select Board Chair Debra Roberts saying that they accepted the report and findings of The Edward Davis Company, which performed the independent investigation. The investigation determined that all allegations made against McNamara were “unsubstantiated and further found no violations of Town policy,” McNamara’s attorneys said.

“I am relieved with the results, and I am deeply appreciative of the diligence and case shown by The Edward Davis Company during this process,” McNamara said in a statement. “I am glad to return to the job I love in the Town of Stoughton, where I was born and raised and have worked for most of my life.

“I also want to take a moment to acknowledge the tremendous outpouring of support I have received from people in Stoughton and from all over who have reached out to me and expressed their support during this extraordinarily difficult time. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. Your support and belief in me truly means everything. It’s time to get back to work.”

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