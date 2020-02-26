Stoughton police credit good Samaritan for helping woman who was pistol-whipped during carjacking

STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Stoughton are crediting a good Samaritan with coming to the aid of a woman who was pistol-whipped during an attempted carjacking on Wednesday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported carjacking on Summer Street just after 7:30 a.m. spoke with a woman who said she was struck by a gun-wielding suspect who then climbed into the back of her car, according to the Stoughton Police Department.

The victim told officers that she was able to flag down a motorist who was driving in the opposite direction, prompting the suspect to flee the area on foot in the direction of Bancroft Road, police said.

Police say the good Samaritan then followed the suspect, who was picked up by a gray Hyundai Elantra that sped off at a high rate of speed toward Brockton on Park streets.

Cruisers flooded the area, pulled over the vehicle, and detained the individuals. They were questioned and later released.

An investigation into the incident is said to be “fluid and developing.”

Anyone with home or business security footage in the area is urged to contact Stoughton police at 791-344-2424.

