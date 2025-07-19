STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Stoughton police are turning to the public for help as they investigate an armed robbery at a local store on Friday afternoon.

Officers responding to a reported armed robbery at the Neighborhood Variety Store on School Street around 3:15 p.m. learned the robber had held the stop up at gunpoint and fled on a bicycle toward Winter Street, police said.

Anyone with information that can assist with the investigation is urged to call Stoughton police at 781-344-2424.

Anonymous tips may be submitted on the Stoughton Police website: https://stoughtonpolice.com/crime-tips/

