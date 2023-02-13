STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Reports of gunshots Sunday have prompted a police investigation in Stoughton that was ongoing as of Monday afternoon, according to the Stoughton Police Department.

Police said they received “several calls for gunshots” in the rear of the Price Rite store at 666 Washington St. at approximately 8:10 p.m.

“Our initial investigation revealed that this was an altercation between 2 men,” police said in a statement on Facebook on Monday.

Police said they had “no evidence that would lead us to believe anyone was struck by gunfire.” Investigators did recover two shell casings, though, according to police. Stoughton police said no arrests had been made.

Stoughton police described their investigation as “very active and fluid,” saying they will provide updates when they are able. In the meantime, police asked anyone who saw this incident take place to call them at 781-344-2424.

Please call us if you have any information regarding a shooting in Stoughton on February 12, 2023. pic.twitter.com/sWMiLcWGo2 — Stoughton Police (@StoughtonPD) February 13, 2023

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)