STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Stoughton police are investigating after a shot was fired near the Stoughton Fire Department on Saturday.

Officers responding to a report of a person with a gun on Freeman Street around 2:30 p.m. found an individual on Capen Street but determined he did not have a weapon, according to police.

Further investigation determined at least one shot was fired on Freeman Street near the Stoughton Fire Department. It is not believed that anyone was hit by the gunfire.

A preliminary investigation suggests this was a very targeted assault and not a random shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call 781-344-2424.

