Stoughton police investigating shooting that left man seriously injured

STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Stoughton police are investigating a shooting on Saturday night that left a man with serious injuries.

Officers responding to a reported shooting on Pleasant Street about 10:07 p.m. found a male victim seriously injured in the back stairs, according to Stoughton police.

Investigators do not believe it was a random act.

The man was rushed to a Boston Hospital.

The incident is being investigated by Stoughton police and the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office.

No additional information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Stoughton police.

