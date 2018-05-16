Stoughton police looking for vehicle in double-fatal crash

Stoughton police investigating a double-fatal crash last week are searching for this vehicle.

STOUGHTON, MASS. (AP) - Stoughton police are asking the public for help identifying the driver of a vehicle that was seen driving away from a double-fatal crash last week.

Investigators released surveillance image of the vehicle Wednesday. It is believed to be a 2004-2005 Subaru Forester Turbo with a vent in the hood.

Anyone who recognizes the vehicle is urged to call Stoughton police at 781-344-2424.

