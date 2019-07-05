Stoughton police: Man facing gun charges after leading officers on foot chase

STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A man who led Worcester police officers on a foot chase Thursday is facing several charges.

Officers responding to reports of a disturbance involving a Jeep on 7th Street took Tyler Trowers into custody after he was found with a loaded .45 caliber firearm in his pocket, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

Trowers was asked to step out of the vehicle and then allegedly took off on foot into a wooded area.

Police say he climbed over a fence and began reaching for his pocket.

Once he was apprehended, police say they found the firearm in the pocket.

Trowers is scheduled to appear in Stoughton District Court.

