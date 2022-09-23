STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Stoughton Police have released the results of a 19-month investigation in a 60-page report into an alleged inappropriate sexual relationship between three now-former officers from Stoughton and another Massachusetts officer and a teen girl.

All these men face accusations that they had an inappropriate relationship with the teen that began when she was a participant in the department’s “explorer” program several years ago.

In February 2021, that woman, who was 23 at the time and pregnant, took her own life and was found deceased in her Canton apartment by police.

The three Stoughton officers have since resigned from their positions, and the chief is moving to decertify them, rendering them unable to serve in law enforcement in Massachusetts.

Stoughton’s police chief said she is “outraged”– both at the officers’ actions and inactions.

“I’m trying to look at this as a human being, not just as a woman,” said Chief Donna McNamara. “Anyone, whether they are a woman or man, is just as outraged when they read this (report).”

Stoughton Police handed the report over to the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office. It appears that, because there is no victim to testify in this case, the officers will not face criminal charges. Despite this, the DA said the case remains under investigation.

