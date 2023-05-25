STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police say a chaotic crash in Stoughton that involved three cars and led to multiple people being hospitalized, including a gunshot victim, was the result of a road rage incident that started in nearby Canton.

Stoughton’s Deputy Chief of Police Brian Holmes said a crash that occurred Wednesday night at the intersection of Plain Street and West Street appeared to have started at a 7-Eleven convenience several miles away.

According to police, two parties that did not know one another had been arguing at the store before they started chasing one another erratically in their cars, travelling on Plain Street for several minutes before crashing into a third, unrelated vehicle at the Stoughton intersection.

Officials said one of the original two parties was shot during the chase.

As a result of the crash, six people were taken to the hospital, with all involved being released afterwards.

As of Thursday morning, police say no one was in custody.

