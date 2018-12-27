STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Stoughton police are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspected armed robber who allegedly stole cash and cigarettes from a convenience store early Thursday morning.

Officers responding to Seasons Corner Market on Sharon Street just after midnight learned that a thin, light-skinned man who stood 5 feet, 8 inches to 5 feet, 10 inches tall had just pointed a black handgun at the employees before leaving with an undisclosed amount of cash and cigarettes, police said.

He was last seen wearing two hooded sweatshirts, one brown and one blue, as well as a black mask covering half of his face.

Anyone with information is asked to call Stoughton police at 781-344-2424.

