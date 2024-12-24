STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Stoughton police are searching for a man wanted in connection with multiple vehicle break-ins, car thefts, and credit card fraud who was allegedly caught on surveillance camera using a stolen card in Grinch pajamas.

Police issued an arrest warrant Tuesday for Elvis Andrade, 32, of Brockton, charging him with larceny over $1,200, improperly using a credit card over $1,200, receiving a stolen motor vehicle, eight counts of breaking and entering a vehicle during the daytime to commit a felony, and four counts of larceny under $1,200.

Officers responding to a reported vehicle break-in at an apartment complex on Buckley Road around 10:45 a.m. on Dec. 11 learned that several vehicles had been broken into.

A week earlier, on Dec. 4, Stoughton police took a separate report of a vehicle break-in at the apartment complex. A resident reported that their wallet was stolen and that their debit card was used at a CVS.

Through an investigation, police obtained surveillance video of a man wearing Grinch pajamas who had used the debit card stolen in Stoughton. The investigation revealed that the same man was a suspect in a vehicle theft and credit card fraud at a Walmart in Avon.

Police later linked the same suspect to a vehicle theft on Dec. 1, another vehicle break-in and credit card fraud on Dec. 4, and a vehicle theft on Dec. 9.

On Dec. 13, Stoughton Police, with the help of the Brockton Police Department, identified the suspect as Andrade, who is wanted on five active arrest warrants.

Anyone with information on Andrade’s whereabouts is asked to call Stoughton Police at 781-344-2424.

