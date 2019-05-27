Stoughton police searching for robbery suspect armed with meat cleaver

STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Stoughton police are turning to the public for help finding a meat cleaver-wielding man accused of robbing a convenience store early Sunday morning.

Officers responding to a reported robbery at the Seasons gas station and convenience store on Sharon Street around 1 a.m. spoke with a clerk who said a man entered the store with the meat cleaver and demanded cash before taking off on his bicycle, according to Stoughton police.

K9 units were deployed in the area to search for the suspect.

The units were called off after police say it became clear they would not be able to find the man.

The suspect is described as a white, slender man, standing about 5 feet, 10 inches tall. He was seen wearing black gloves and a black mask at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Stoughton police at 781-344-2424.

