Stoughton police searching for suspect accused of pistol-whipping clerk, firing shot

STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Stoughton police are searching for an armed robbery suspect who pistol-whipped a convenience store clerk before firing a shot on Sunday.

Officers responding to a reported robbery at the Quick Stop convenience store on Central Street just before midnight on Sunday spoke with a clerk who said a masked man had just entered a store, brandished a gun and demanded cash, according to Stoughton police.

The clerk said when he refused to hand over cash, the suspect pistol-whipped him and fired one round into a cigarette display behind the counter.

Store owner Zahid Durrani says he is still in shock.

“I was scared when I heard the call,” Durrani recalled after hearing about the incident. “I was watching the game and all of a sudden I get a call and they call me while I was driving I was thinking is he going to survive? I don’t know what’s going to happen.”

Police say the clerk, who was uninjured, described the suspect as a black male with a thin build who was wearing a black hooded jacket, dark pants, and had a red bandana covering his face.

Anyone who may recognize the suspect or who has information about the incident is asked to call Stoughton police at 781-344-2424.

