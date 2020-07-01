Stoughton police searching for suspect who set off fireworks near several cruisers

STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Stoughton are searching for a suspect who allegedly set off fireworks near several parked cruisers on Tuesday.

The fireworks exploded in the Stoughton Police Department parking lot just moments after an officer had gotten into his cruiser, according to police.

“An officer had just gotten to his cruiser before this happened and could have easily been struck,” the department wrote in a tweet.

Surveillance video shared by police showed the fireworks exploding shortly after midnight.

The suspect is said to have fled the area on foot toward School Street.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact Stoughton police at 781-344-2424.

