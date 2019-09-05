Stoughton police seek help identifying bank robbery suspect

STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Stoughton are turning to the public for help identifying a man accused of robbing a Citizens Bank in Stoughton last Saturday.

Police say the incident occurred on Aug. 31 around 9 a.m. at the Citizens Bank on Sharon Street.

The suspect climbed on the counter and took money out of each drawer before he fled on foot with an unknown amount of cash toward Central Street through the woods, police say.

Stoughton Police released images on their Facebook page from a surveillance camera of the man who is described as a white male with a dark beard who is bald or shaves his head, and is approximately 6 ft. and 180 to 200 lbs.

The department says, “We know these images are grainy but we are asking anyone who knows this person to call us.”

Anyone with information is urged to call Stoughton Police at 781-344-2424.

