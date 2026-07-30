STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Stoughton Select Board Wednesday night placed Town Manager Thomas Calter and Police Chief Donna McNamara on paid administrative leave pending an independent investigation.

McNamara and her attorney arrived at Town Hall Wednesday night to applause from a crowd of supporters. McNamara was put on leave last week by Calter after what her attorney said was an unspecified complaint.

McNamara has filed a lawsuit against the Town of Stoughton and Calter, alleging they breached her contract. She has also accused Calter of harassment.

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