STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Stoughton spa owner accused of injecting patients with counterfeit fillers pleaded guilty to federal charges

Rebecca Fadanelli was charged in 2024 with illegally importing counterfeit Botox, Sculptra and Juvederm from China and Brazil.

Prosecutors said she falsely presented herself as a licensed nurse and performed thousands of injections on patients.

One of her clients reported her to the FDA.

Fadanelli previously pleaded not guilty; she will be sentenced in July.

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