STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A local kindergarten class recently got to see a state Department of Transportation snowplow they helped name a matter of months after they were among the winners of a naming contest for new MassDOT plows.

Mrs. Jacqueline Faria’s kindergarten class at Wilkins Elementary School in Stoughton was selected out of more than 900 submissions as one of twelve winning classes that suggested a name.

On Tuesday, they got to see their name, “Snow Drop,” on the truck.

“They’re very excited,” Wilkins Elementary School Teacher Jacqueline Faria said. “They think that they’ll see Snow Drop in Stoughton, but we’ll definitely be keeping a look out on the news for Snow Drop.”

The newly named snow plow is set to hit the streets whenever the state needs its help.

In addition to seeing their name on the plow, Faria’s class will also receive a $100 gift card from MassDOT for school supplies. That, Faria said, will give the school a boost.

“We always want to provide our students with all the resources we can to help them be the best student they can, so this will definitely help with some books, some markers and some Play Dough, which is always fun,” Faria said.

Snow Drop will keep its name permanently, giving children at Wilkins Elementary School an opportunity to leave their mark, especially during the winter season.

See a list of other winning snow plow names from MassDOT’s naming contest here.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)