STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Students in Stoughton return to school Wednesday.

Last month, the district addressed a transportation shortage for students taking the bus, which left 150 students without a ride after sign-ups.

School leaders said they added a route for secondary students and rearranged the routes so all riders can be accommodated.

