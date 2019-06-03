Stoughton SWAT officer rescues fawn trapped under brush

STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A SWAT officer in Stoughton rescued a fawn that was trapped under some brush on Monday morning.

Officer Jonathan Gagne freed the baby animal and reunited it with its mother, according to the Stoughton Police Department.

“Gagne has had a history of rescuing animals from deer to an alligator,” the department said in a tweet.

The fawn was not injured and it appeared to be very calm in Gagne’s arms.

“Go ahead and sing it: #reunitedanditfeelssogood,” the department joked.

From SWAT operator to rescuing a fawn trapped under some brush. Officer Gagne has had a history of rescuing animals from deer to an alligator (wait did that say alligator? Yup!! An alligator). The fawn and its mom were reunited. Go ahead and sing it #reunitedanditfeelssogood pic.twitter.com/oXmoix8WGF — Stoughton Police (@StoughtonPD) June 3, 2019

