Stoughton teacher shows device believed to be Taser in classroom

STOUGHTON (WHDH) - A Stoughton High School teacher is no longer employed with the school district after an incident in which he showed a device that students believed was a Taser in a classroom.

According to authorities, a teacher showed students a device that appeared to be a Taser during class on Tuesday.

The incident was reported to the school principal on Wednesday, at which point it was reported to police.

The device was not a Taser but rather an ultrasonic device for training dogs.

“We believe that these actions by a teacher are highly inappropriate and not reflective of our values as a safe and nurturing school community,” the principal, Juliette Miller, said. “Displaying weapons, carrying weapons, or alluding to weapons of any kind is simply unacceptable, be it by a teacher or student.”

Officials say the teacher is no longer an employee of Stoughton Public Schools. It is not known if the teacher resigned or was fired.

