BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Stoughton teen accused of being stoned behind the wheel during a tragic crash in East Bridgewater that claimed the lives of four teenage boys is set to face a judge in Brockton Juvenile Court Monday.

Naiquan D. Hamilton, 18, who was 17 at the time of the crash, was indicted by a Plymouth County Grand Jury on four counts each of manslaughter by motor vehicle, motor vehicle homicide by operating under the influence, and motor vehicle homicide by reckless operation, Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz announced earlier this month.

Officers responding to a reported crash on West Street about 4:06 p.m. on May 19 found a crumpled vehicle against a tree on the side of the road, police said.

Christopher Desir, 17, of Brockton, Eryck Sablah, 17, of Stoughton, and Nicholas Joyce, 16, of Stoughton, were all pronounced dead at the scene. David Bell, 17, of Stoughton, was taken to Brockton Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Hamilton was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital before being taken to Boston Medical Center.

An investigation revealed that Hamilton was driving recklessly and was under the influence of marijuana at the time of the crash, according to Cruz’s Office.

He will be arraigned in Brockton Juvenile Court at a later date.

