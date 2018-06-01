A wake for one of the Stoughton teens killed in a crash earlier this month will be held Friday.

Family and loved ones will gather at Dolan Funeral Home in Dorchester to remember Eryck Sarblah.

Sarblah and three other Stoughton High School students were killed May 19 when police say the car they were riding in slammed into a tree in East Bridgewater. The driver of the car survived the crash but was seriously injured.

Nick Joyce, another teen killed in the crash, was laid to rest following his funeral in Avon Thursday.

