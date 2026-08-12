STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Stoughton Town Manager Thomas Calter denies Stoughton Police Chief Donna McNamara’s claim that he tried to interfere with the investigation into Sandra Birchmore’s death, in his first public statement since the start of the feud.

Federal prosecutors allege that former Stoughton police officer Matthew Farwell murdered 23-year-old Sandra Birchmore, who was pregnant at the time, in 2021 and staged her death to look like a suicide. Prosecutors claim Farwell groomed Birchmore for sex starting when he was 15-years-old and part of the department’s mentorship program.

In a lawsuit filed by McNamara, she claims that Calter demanded she destroy an investigative report about Birchmore. Her lawsuit also accuses Calter of harassment, discrimination, and a coordinated effort to remove her from her position.

Calter said McNamara’s removal was over a complaint about her management style.

In a statement issued Wednesday, Calter wrote in part, “I want to begin by expressing my deepest condolences to Sandra Birchmore’s family. I have always been committed to supporting a full, thorough, and transparent investigation into Sandra’s death, and I remain committed to ensuring that the facts are fully brought to light.

I want to be unequivocal on one point: I did not ask Chief McNamara to destroy, alter, suppress, or otherwise interfere with any investigation or investigative report concerning Sandra Birchmore. I would never make such a request. I have supported, and continue to support, the investigative process and the pursuit of justice for Sandra and her family.”

McNamara’s legal team responded to Calter’s statement Wednesday, writing, “We believe that the record speaks for itself and that the evidence directly contradicts Mr. Calter’s recent statements. We believe that the evidence and history are on Chief McNamara’s side. The people of Stoughton have made their voices heard, and barely a day goes by that we do not hear of another act of abuse by Mr. Calter. The way he chooses to address those he feels are subordinate to him is painfully transparent. The difference today is that many of those people, including labor leaders, current and former officials in two towns and Chief McNamara, are not choosing to remain quiet any longer.”

Members of the Stoughton Fire and Department of Public Works Unions have voted no confidence in Calter.

The Town of Stoughton is conducting independent investigations into both Calter and McNamara. Both are currently on paid leave.

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