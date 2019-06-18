Stoughton traffic stop leads to 3 arrests, seizure of fentanyl, guns, sword

STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Three men, including a wanted drug suspect, were arrested after a traffic stop in Stoughton on Saturday night led to the seizure of more than 100 grams of fentanyl and an array of illegal weapons, officials said.

Detectives on patrol in the area of Cobbs Corner stopped a white Volkswagen and learned the driver, Rashaun Lewis, had a warrant for his arrest, according to the Stoughton Police Department.

Police say two passengers in the vehicle, Brian Rodrigues and David Dessources, were unable to drive based on their voluntary admission to consuming marijuana.

A search of the vehicle is said to have found a .22-caliber firearm with a loaded magazine. All three men were arrested when officers learned none of them had a license to carry a firearm.

Lewis’ home was later raided by detectives from Stoughton, Randolph, and Norwood, resulting in the seizure of 108 grams of fentanyl, a Smith & Wesson handgun with nine rounds of ammunition, a double-edged sword, and paraphernalia related to drug sales.

Lewis and Dessources are charged with one count of carrying a firearm without a license, possession of a large capacity firearm, and possession of ammunition.

Rodrigues is charged with two counts of possessing an unlawful firearm, possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number, trafficking in fentanyl, and other ammunition offenses.

They were all slated to be arraigned in Stoughton District Court.

