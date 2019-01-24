Stoughton woman arrested in hit-and-run crash that left man with serious injuries

STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 23-year-old Stoughton woman is facing criminal charges after authorities say she fled the scene of a hit-and-run crash on Wednesday night that left a man with serious injuries before trying to mislead investigators who found her banged up sedan in a nearby driveway.

Officers responding to a report of a pedestrian accident at the intersection of Washington and School streets about 7:30 p.m. found a 40-year-old Stoughton man on the ground and a passenger side mirror believed to be from the vehicle that struck him in the crosswalk, according to police.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to a Boston hospital with serious injuries. There was no immediate word on his condition.

After clearing the crash, police said officers determined the vehicle was most likely a white Nissan Sentra based on the parts number on the mirror. They then ran a search for white Sentras in the area and traced one to a home on Morton Street, which is a short distance from the crash scene.

The Sentra in the driveway outside of the home had damage to the windshield, a missing passenger side mirror, and dents to the passenger side bumper, hood, and fender, according to police. The damage was said to be “consistent with a pedestrian crash.”

Marlene Perdigao, who was identified as the driver, was arrested after she allegedly attempted to mislead investigators while being interviewed.

She is slated to be arraigned Thursday in Stoughton District Court on charges including leaving the scene of an accident with personal injury, knowingly misleading police, and failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

An investigation is ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)