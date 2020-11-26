Stoughton woman killed in Bourne car crash

BOURNE, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating a car crash in Bourne that left the driver dead, officials said.

Crews responding to a single vehicle crash on Route 25 eastbound found a vehicle that ran off the right side of the roadway near exit 3, state police said.

The driver, a 26-year-old Stoughton woman, died of her injuries, police said.

No additional information was immediately released.

