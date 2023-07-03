STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A missing woman from Stoughton was found alive in Easton Monday after being stuck in thick mud for several days, officials announced.

Stoughton police said Emma Tetewsky, 31, had been last seen by her family on June 25. She was reported missing the next day.

In a joint statement on Monday, emergency officials from Easton and Stoughton said Tetwesky was taken to a hospital in Brockton with serious but likely non-life-threatening injuries after her rescue.

Altogether, officials said Tetewsky may have been trapped in the muddy, swamp area for three days or more.

“I’d like to commend our Easton officers, who blindly jumped into the water and followed the woman’s calls for help,” said Easton Police Chief Keith Boone. “Their immediate action resulted in saving Emma Tetewsky.”

In their statement, officials Easton police officers responded to Borderland State Park around 6 p.m. Monday “after hikers called 911 and said they heard a woman screaming for help in a swamp-like area.”

On scene, officials said Easton officers could hear Tetwesky but could not see her.

Officials said police officers and firefighters used all-terrain vehicles to get to Tetewsky and eventually bring her back to land, where she was given medical assistance.

Stoughton police said in a tweet that Tetewsky “was conscious and alert” when she was rescued.

Police had asked for the public’s help last week as their search for Tetewsky continued, involving multiple agencies, a state police helicopter, drones, K9s and boats.

On Monday, Stoughton Police Chief Donna McNamara thanked agencies and members of the public.

“If it wasn’t for the public helping us and giving us tips over the last five days, we wouldn’t have been able to locate her,” McNamara said. “This is the best possible outcome.”

Boone also thanked the Easton Fire Department, park rangers at Borderland State Park and the hikers who first heard Tetewsky and called 911.

“Without this coordinated effort, this rescue would not have been successful,” Boone said.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)