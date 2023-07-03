STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A missing woman from Stoughton was found alive in Easton Monday after being stuck in thick mud for several days, police announced.

Stoughton police previously said Emma Tetewsky, 31, was last seen by her family on June 25. She was reported missing the next day.

Police said hikers found Tetwesky in Borderland State Park but were unable to reach her without help. Easton police then used ATVs to reach Tetewsky and get her to safety, Stoughton police said.

Police said Tetewsky “was conscious and alert” and was taken to a local hospital for observation.

Stoughton police asked for the public’s help last week as their search for Tetewsky continued, involving multiple agencies, a state police helicopter, drones, K9s and boats.

“The public never gave up hope that she would be located safely,” police said in their update on Monday. “She could not have been located without the public’s help.”

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)