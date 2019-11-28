Stove fire ruins family’s Thanksgiving dinner in Sharon, crews replace food on short notice

SHARON, MASS. (WHDH) - A family’s Thanksgiving dinner was ruined after a stove fire broke out in Sharon on Thursday afternoon.
Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze.
Firefighter Cirillo and other members of Group 4 made arrangements with Sky Restaurant to get a replacement dinner on short notice, according to a post on Instagram.
A picture of the family with their new dinner was posted on the fire department’s official Instagram page.
Earlier today a resident had a small oven fire which ruined their Thanksgiving dinner. FF Cirillo and the other members of Group 4 made arrangements with Sky Restaurant to get a replacement dinner on short notice. Outstanding work by Group 4. http://skynorwood.restaurant/
