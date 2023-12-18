NEEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Stow and Needham are warning the public as they search for a man who is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Joshua Hinds, 45, of Stow, was last seen in Needham at 7 pm. and was believed to be traveling to Stow. He is believed to be distraught and is to be considered armed and dangerous according to Stow Police Chief Michael Sallese and Needham Police Chief John Schlittler.

If you see Hinds, DO NOT APPROACH him. Immediately call 911.It is believed Hinds is driving a gray 2015 Toyota Tacoma with the Massachusetts registration 66AT38.

Hinds is described as a white male with thinning blonde hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5-foot-11-inches tall and weighs about 185 lbs.

Hinds allegedly brandished a firearm at an individual known to him and he is believed to be armed with multiple firearms. He also allegedly made threats to harm himself and others.

While police do not believe that Hinds currently poses a threat to the general public, anyone who sees him should use extreme caution and call 911 immediately.

There will be a large law enforcement presence in Stow while the search is ongoing.

Members of the Harvard, Boxborough and Bolton police departments and State Police are currently assisting with the search. All area departments have been notified of the search and given HINDS’S description.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

