Stow man dies after Northborough crash

NORTHBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Stow man died Sunday after a medical emergency he suffered while behind the wheel triggered a two-vehicle crash in Northborough, state police said.

Troopers responding to a reported motor vehicle crash on I-290 westbound about 8:20 p.m. found a 2016 Ford Ranger driven by a 38-year-old Stow man and a 2000 Ford pickup driven by Johnston, Rhode Island man in the roadway, according to state police.

A preliminary investigation suggests the Stow man, whose name was not released, suffered a medical emergency, which caused the crash. He was taken to UMass Worcester Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the pickup suffered minor injuries.

