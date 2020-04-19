Stow police chief relieved of duty after investigation

STOW, MASS. (WHDH) - The chief of police for Stow has been placed on indefinite administrative leave and been relieved of all duties after being investigated by the state police, officials said Sunday.

State police met with Chief Ralph “Rusty” Marino at the Stow police department on Saturday, and following the meeting Marino placed himself on indefinite administrative leave, according to town officials. Marino was relieved of all duties and Sgt. Darren Thraen was named acting chief.

Officials said the town and police department will cooperate with any investigation and referred all questions to the state police. No other information was immediately available.

