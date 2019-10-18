Stow police seek help identifying man caught taking picture of his hand near door of home

STOW, MASS. (WHDH) - Stow police are turning to the public for help identifying a man who was caught on camera taking a picture of his hand near the front door of someone’s home.

Police say the man approached the front door of the home, took a picture of his hand, then entered a vehicle and traveled toward Great Road.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Sgt. Sallese at 978-897-4545.

Suspicious Activity: This individual in the attached video approached the front door of a house in Stow, took a picture of his hand near the front door. Then entered a vehicle and traveled toward Great Rd. If you know who this person is please contact Sgt. Sallese 978-897-4545 pic.twitter.com/n3fK7mtGfw — STOW PUBLIC SAFETY (@stwpublicsafety) October 18, 2019

