BOSTON (WHDH) - A controversial ‘straight pride’ parade is set to kick off at Copley Square in Boston on Saturday.

Super Happy Fun America organized the parade to “celebrate the diverse history, culture, and contributions of the straight community,” according to their Facebook event.

Marchers will begin at Copley Square at noon and will walk to City Hall Plaza, where a rally and flag-raising ceremony will take place.

Organizers told 7News that they worry Boston police won’t do enough to stop protesters even though they have a permit.

The parade has received a lot of backlash from various organizations, including Emerson College and MassEquality.

Emerson College President Lee Pelton sent out a letter to the community explaining that a safety plan will be implemented as the parade route goes by the campus.

“Do not be lulled into believing this parade is motivated by any noble obligation to protect freedom of speech or assembly. This is its mask only and behind that mask are a group of angry and misguided people whose aim is to turn a cherished American value, e pluribus unum, ‘out of the many, one,’ on its head,” he wrote. “The Straight Pride Parade is a perversion. It is a desecration of beauty, truth, and generosity, and that is why we must call it out, call it what is, with a loud, clear, unambiguous and unified voice.”

Robb Johnson, the acting executive director for MassEquality, a non-profit organization in Boston, released a statement, saying he does not agree with the views of Super Happy Fun America.

“We absolutely reject the idea – prominently featured on the Parade organizers’ website — that straight people are oppressed,” he wrote. “Straight people’s rights are not diminished when society makes room for LGBTQ people. There is space at the table for all of us.”

In July, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Massachusetts State Police launched an investigation after “suspicious envelopes” were reportedly sent to the parade organizers and Boston City Hall.

