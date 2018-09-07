Stranded cruise ship in Buzzards Bay regains power, towed to RI

WESTPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - A cruise ship with hundreds of people onboard lost power that became stuck in Buzzards Bay Friday afternoon will be towed to Rhode Island, officials said.

A statement released by Windstar says that the Star Pride ship is back under full power and is currently being towed to Newport for a U.S. Coast Guard inspection.

Upon completion of the inspection, the ship will resume the scheduled itinerary to New York.

Windstar said engines shut down due to a lack of cooling water, which caused the vessel to lose power.

The Coast Guard announced that the Buzzards Bay Task Force and other units responded to the ship about 3:45 p.m.

The 376-foot ship has 351 passengers and crew members onboard, officials said.

The ship regained power about 5:30 p.m., but it remained anchored in place before being towed.

Commercial tugboats were also called out to the ship.

Windstar says that at no time were the 191 passengers and 160 crew and ship at risk.

The ship is on a 17-day cruise from Reykjavik to New York.

HAPPENING NOW: Cruise Ship that had lost power in Buzzards Bay is now moving. We’re reaching out to the harbor master to confirm. #7News pic.twitter.com/vuiqmBLMSC — Justin Dougherty (@DoughertyJC) September 8, 2018

2/ The company also says, “The ship is resuming scheduled operation, and is scheduled to depart September 8, 2018, from New York on a 13-day cruise to Montreal, Quebec.” #7News — Justin Dougherty (@DoughertyJC) September 8, 2018

