BOSTON (WHDH) - A strange odor prompted the evacuation of three buildings in Boston’s Beacon Hill section on Tuesday morning, officials said.
Firefighters conducting a hazmat response in the area of Grove Street ordered the evacuation of the buildings as a precaution, according to the Boston Fire Department.
Crews spent about an hour monitoring air quality in the area before allowing people back into the buildings.
There were no reported injuries.
The cause of the odor remains under investigation.
