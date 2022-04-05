BOSTON (WHDH) - A strange odor prompted the evacuation of three buildings in Boston’s Beacon Hill section on Tuesday morning, officials said.

Firefighters conducting a hazmat response in the area of Grove Street ordered the evacuation of the buildings as a precaution, according to the Boston Fire Department.

Crews spent about an hour monitoring air quality in the area before allowing people back into the buildings.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the odor remains under investigation.

Companies working on Grove st. downtown. There was a level 3 Hazmat response for a strange odor . 3 buildings were evacuated for precaution. Companies are monitoring the air quality in the surrounding buildings to determine the cause of the odor. There are no injuries to report pic.twitter.com/jhBS8f3Wy2 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) April 5, 2022

The odor had dissipated. Companies using air quality monitor have determined that the buildings are clear and all residents can go back into their buildings. pic.twitter.com/J09fwwwztJ — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) April 5, 2022

